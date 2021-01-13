Year in Review: COVID concerns begins to overtake the news

The Lahontan Valley News’s second article on 2020 looks back from April to August. Next week we’ll finish from September to December.

April

Face coverings are now record on all military installations including NAS Fallon.

April is Child Abuse Awareness month.

Gov. Steve Sisolak activates the Nevada National Guard to help with COVID-19 related issues.

Triage tent erected at Banner Churchill Community Hospital.

TCID predicts good water year.

Dairy industry faces a decline.

Wesley Lattin pleads guilty to sexual assault on a juvenile, which occurred in the early 2000s, and not appearing in court for a jury trial in 2005.

Sean Richardson named city’s clerk/treasurer.

Churchill County has first COVID death.

Fallon Range Training Complex plans are moving ahead.

Churchill Animal Protection Society donations decline.

May

Sand Hill Dairy gives out free milk.

City, county complaint of first phase of following COVID-19 procedures.

Virtual candidates night on radio provides a forum for county commission and school board candidates.

Strongest earthquake since mid-1950s rocks central Nevada, is felt in Fallon.

Memorial Day observances cancelled.

Arizona man charged with murder of Fallon woman.

Former NAS Fallon commander and retired Navy Capt. Rinehart Wilke loses battle to cancer.

Churchill County High School holds drive-through graduation.

Oasis Academy holds a virtual presentation for its graduating seniors.

Adult Education holds small graduation ceremony.

June

Fourth of July parade is a go for 2020.

Western Nevada College holds a drive-through graduation in Fallon.

Dr. Justin Heath upsets incumbent Bus Scharmann in commissioner’s race.

Black Lives Matter rally takes place at Millennium Park.

Nyla Howell steps down at chairwoman of the local Churchill County Democrats.

Community reunion cancelled.

State of Nevada begins to install traffic lights at Sheckler Cut-off and U.S. Highway 50.

Fallon Theatre holds grand re-opening to show improvements.

July

Annual Fourth of July parade is approved.

Ballot is approved by county commission for fire department to raise additional funds for equipment.

Fallon Food Hub receives CARES act funding.

Commission, Navy hail conservation easement program.

Cmdr. Chris Joas and his companion, Peggy Snider McGuire die in small airplane crash south of Lake Tahoe. Joas was senior fight surgeon at the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center.

Traffic lights are now operational at Sheckler Cut-off and U.S. Highway 50.

High-school sports pushed to 201 because of COVID-19.

Longtime Fallon physician, Dr. Gary Ridenour, unexpectedly dies.

August

Cantaloupe Festival and County Fair are cancelled because of COVID-19 requirements.

Hybrid model approved to open Churchill County schools.

Wesley Lattin receives a life sentence after pleading guilty in March to sexual assault on a juvenile and not appearing in court for a jury trial in 2005.

Eagle Scout picks up 5,000 pieces of trash at Grimes Point.

Lions Club begins accepting applications for Labor Day parade.

Trump Victory Nevada bus arrives in Fallon for a day.

Lattin Farms begins to pick melons for the 2020 season.

County hires Jacob Sommer as full-time public defender.

WNC president said college is committed to local area.