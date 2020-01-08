Year in Review: July to December

In this second part, the Lahontan Valley News looks back at 2019 and the events from July to December.

July

Churchill County experiences a building growth in the housing market.

The third Greenwave Hall of Fame class is announced.

Several thousand people line the streets for the annual Fourth of July parade.

Mayor Ken Tedford and newly elected Councilwoman Karla Kent are sworn in.

The Homestead expands it memory care unit.

Ali Norcutt becomes the latest Churchill County student to win a national high school rodeo title.

Services conducted for 2-year-old boy who drowned in an irrigation canal.

August

West Nile Virus is discovered in Churchill County.

Swift Communications, which bought the Lahontan Valley News in late 2003, sells the newspaper, the Nevada Appeal, the Record Courier and Northern Nevada Business View to Pacific Publishing.

Naval Air Station Fallon receives high marks in its security training.

School begins for area youngsters and also for Western Nevada College.

Annual Cantaloupe Festival and Country Fair begins.

Fallon grad Stacey Montooth named director of the Nevada Indian Commission.

September

Churchill County School Board designates teacher openings as critical.

Labor Day weekend features junior rodeo, Lions Club parade.

Longtime physician Dr. James Hockenberry dies.

A military convoy relives the 1919 route over the Lincoln Highway, stops in Fallon for four days.

Fallon conducts annual 9/11 ceremony with Brig. Gen. Ondra Berry as guest speaker.

October

Three CCHS students serve as Peace Corps volunteers to the same country.

Annual quick draw event opened at the fairgrounds.

Churchill County, Oasis Academy received state ranking scores from the Nevada Department of Education. All three Oasis schools receive the top score of 5.

Oasis Academy announces plans to build a new campus in the future.

County opts out of national opiate litigation and aligns itself with a Nevada group doing the same thing.

Churchill County Museum presents talks during the fall to include the Lincoln Highway, the Comstock and Harold’s Club.

Churchill County Middle School STEM students receive state recognition for their project proposal.

Fallon motorist killed in three-vehicle crash at Sheckler Cutoff and U.S. Highway 50.

November

Why Do You Matter seeks community input.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announces it will study the need for temporary traffic signals at Sheckler Cutoff and U.S. Highway 50.

New fire department officers are sworn in

Churchill Economic Development Authority recognizes its 2019 community winners

Body of missing Lyon County man found east of Hazen.

Nathan Strong, CEDA executive director, resigns.

Study shows the need for Churchill County library expansion.

December

Annual tree lighting celebrates 90th anniversary.

Department of Motor Vehicles relocates to the Stillwater Plaza.

Wreaths Across America remembrance conducted at Churchill County Cemetery.

State superintendent of public instruction visits Churchill County.

Trustees give Superintendent Summer Stephens a satisfactory rating.

Once again, Fallon Ford-Toyota donates thousands of dollars to the area’s nonprofit groups. Toys for Tots and Wishing Tree distribute hundreds of toys, clothes.

Audit gives Churchill County high marks.

John O’Connor, charged with the murder of a Fallon man in 2018, is bound over to Tenth District Court.