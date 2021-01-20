Year In Review Part III

The Lahontan Valley News’ third and final article on 2020 looks back from September to December.

September

School district updates community on its plans.

County clerk’s office issues voting requirements.

Unemployment falls to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic began.

Chamber of Commerce moves to new location at CEDA building.

NAS Fallon Capt. Evan Morrison reflects on 911.

Bruce Breslow named as an independent contractor to lead the efforts of the newly formed Churchill Fallon Economic Development (CFED).

Veterans reflect on end of World War II.

NAS Fallon conducts small 911 remembrance. City cancels its ceremony because of COVID-19.

LVN begins three-part series on prostate cancer awareness.

Mandie Lister becomes principal of Pyramid Lake High School.

Community holds candlelight vigil for a 13-yer-old boy killed at bus stop.

Fallon woman indicted in California for hiring hitman.

Desert Oasis Teff & Grain receives Small Business Administration award.

October

Virtual candidates night is broadcast on radio and streamed live.

Nevada celebrates 4-H week.

LVN presents candidate profiles.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Community events seek donations for annual programs.

Banner Churchill Community Hospital prepares for CIVID surge with flu season.

Early voting begins.

Spooktacular, haunted house closed for Halloween because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Donald Trump Jr. makes a campaign stop in Fallon.

November

Churchill County School Board/District is recognized as Governance Team of the Year.

HERO Club honors a hero.

Clerk’s office to wrap up voting counts.

Number of COVID-19 cases rises in Churchill County schools.

Fallon woman charged with murder.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two people who died in an Oct. 26 house fire west of Fallon. They were Stephen Charles Cheek and Kelly Allen.

Businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday.

American Legion Post 16 delivers Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens.

December

Fallon has modified Christmas tree lighting; holds fireworks at fairgrounds.

Banner Churchill experiences surge in COVID-19 cases.

Navy range expansion delayed.

Fallon man profiled by Banner Churchill dies from coronavirus.

Commissioners approve diesel tax.

Fairgrounds’ Green Arena renamed for the late Tammy Lee.

Wreaths Across America ceremonies conducted in Fernley, Fallon.

Groundbreaking held for new CC Communications building.

WNC nursing lab relocates back to campus.

County Museum Director Dan Ingram dies.

Christmas Convoy of Lights rolls through Fallon.

Commissioners Carl Erquiaga and Bus Scharmann reflect on their years of service.

Retired Fallon educator Don Travis dies.

Fallon Ford-Toyota delivers money from its Pay It Forward program.