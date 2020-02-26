Yikes, COVID 19 is a zoonosis disease

Dr. Watson here, and I just happened to hear about zoonosis, which is the transmission of diseases from animals to people. The current COVID 19 virus and rabies are examples of diseases that are passed from animal to human. Reverse zoonosis is the transmission of disease from a human to an animal.

So what diseases can your pets pick up from you? Cats are very susceptible to catching colds from humans, because the virus attaches to cells in their respiratory track the same way it does in humans. Dogs, on the other hand, can catch colds from other dogs, but there isn’t evidence they can get it from you.

There are several other diseases that you can pass along to your pets. Mumps, salmonella, tuberculosis, and MRSA are transmitted from humans to pets. So, if you are ill with any of these diseases, be sure to stay away from your furry friends and don’t share your bed with them.

What about the flu? Both dogs and cats can get the flu.

There are two strains of canine influenza H3N8 and H3N2, and two strains of feline: FHV1 and FVC. The good news for humans is they can’t catch any of them.

The symptoms to watch for when your BFF (best furry friend) gets ill, are a persistent cough lasting 10-21 days, nose or eye discharge, sneezing, lethargy, loss of appetite, or fever.

If your pet does get the flu or a cold, treat him the way mom treats me. I get lots of rest, plenty of water, and she makes chicken soup for me. Dr. Watson also recommends T.L.C. and treats.

– XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Volunteers for the CAPS booth at Walmart days once a month. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Folks to sign up for the AmazonSmile program. Details are below.

Pine shavings for guests’ kennels.

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the folks who have donated to CAPS using the donate button on Facebook. You are purrfect!

All the folks who have registered in the AmazonSmile program. Details are below.

The Fallon High School ROTC volunteers, who worked so hard at CAPS. All tails are wagging for you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on March 14, with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch! Get something to celebrate St. Pat’s Day.

DON’T FORGET

February Pet Holiday: National Walk Your Dog Day is Feb. 27.

You can get your animals spay/neutered for free. This is a limited-time offer until the funds run out. Apply soon or you will miss your chance. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.