You make a difference, we make it easier

The Churchill Library Association (CLA) is the organization devoted to supporting and sustaining the Churchill County Library. While library funding is county based, funds raised by CLA allow for additional services and programs which serve the community. Current programs and services provided by CLA include the Summer Reading Program, which serves all ages and keeps children reading over the summer to prevent the "summer slide." Last year, over 700 people participated in this program. Books for Babies! is in partnership with Banner Churchill Community Hospital and provides each baby born a gift bag containing library and literacy materials. STEAM programs provide materials for weekly programming in support of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. CLA funding also provides for the automated RFID system which includes automated check-out, check-in and inventory system for the library. This funding also supports local artist exhibits and receptions as well as author programs and workshops, including authors Ellen Hopkins and Dave Pelzer.

Endowment donor benefits include a permanent tribute to the donor and an extension of the donor's values for future generations, a significant investment in this community, a perpetuation of the donor's priorities, it allows family members to make meaningful gifts, and the donor determines the timing of the gift.

Endowment Fund benefits to the library include creating ongoing funding for the library, enhances stability and prestige, contributions grow over time, offers options to meet new challenges, provides greater financial stability, gifts grow and mature in the future and allows expansions of programs as noted above.

The Churchill Library Association is a 501(c) 3 making your donation tax deductible. Gifts are welcome in any amount and contributors over $1,000 are recognized on the Donor Wall in the library lobby. For additional information contact Jean Beatty, CLA President at 423-4860 or Carol Lloyd, Director at the library.

Your donation to CLA provides opportunities for people in our community to learn, discover, innovate, and thrive. You make a difference … we make it easier.

The library is at 553 S. Maine St. and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

Carol Lloyd is the Director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library or by email at celloyd@churchillcountylibrary.org, or by calling 423-7581, ext. 6.