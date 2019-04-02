Your mouth says ‘sit’ but your hands say ‘come’

Watson here and I want to share an insight I recently had. My mom thinks I ignore her when she asks me to do something, but mostly we just get our signals mixed up. Dogs are built to notice motion. Our eyes are designed to see fewer details in favor of minute movements.

So when mom tells me something or asks me to do something, mostly all I understand is, "blah, blah, blah." I do, however, watch her gestures, which usually tell me what she wants. Lots of times dog parents reinforce behavior cues without even knowing it.

If you always point to a spot and say sit, you may not have the same response if you just say sit. The action of pointing to the spot combined with the words is how I understand the command.

When people are learning how to communicate with their dogs, they usually point to the floor to get them to sit down or walk toward the bed to get them to go to bed. This reinforces the visual cues that I'm an expert at reading. Unless you have coupled the gesture with the sit command, I don't know how to respond when you simply say "sit."

So my advice to pet parents is if you want your dog to understand verbal commands spend time teaching them the command. Actually learning to do the things my mom wants is one of my most favorite times with her. We have a system. She asks me do something, and when I do I get a treat. A win-win for everyone.

XOXO Watson

Recommended Stories For You

HONORING

Renee Anderson who was a dedicated volunteer. She loved animals and her job. Renee passed away suddenly on Tuesday. Everyone at CAPS mourns the loss of this lovely lady who selflessly gave her time and expertise to CAPS. Most of all, Cash her dog, will be extremely lonely without her. Our blessings and prayer to Renee's family and friends. You will be missed forever!

LOOKING FOR A HOME

We have darling puppies.

Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of six months to a home with children under five years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal.

Call 775-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Vendors for Bark in the Park on May 18; call 775-423-7500 for details.

Sponsors for Bark in the Park. Your business will be featured on our T-shirts and at the event. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

SHOUT OUT TO

Mayor Tedford and his crew. Thank you for supporting CAPS. A Four Paw salute to you!

A&K Construction for their generous help on our numerous projects. All tails are wagging for you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Saturday with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by and smooch our pooch. We have hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you've hugged our pup.

DON'T FORGET

April Pet Holiday: Take a walk in the park day. Take your buddy for a walk.

To mark your calendar for Bark in the Park on May 18. We would love to see you there!

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a tree on June 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.