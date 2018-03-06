Youth hoops tourney this weekend

The Churchill County Parks and Recreation Department will host the 14th Annual Youth Coed Basketball Tournament Friday through Sunday, at the Venturacci Gym.

As of last week 26 teams were registered for the tournament, with 24 teams coming from cities such as Owyhee, Elko, Battle Mountain, Lovelock, Silver Springs, Nixon, Wadsworth, Dresslerville, and Carson City.

Those who want more information about the tournament can contact Recreation Supervisor, David Ernst, at 775-423-7733.