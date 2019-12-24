Youth leadership program accepting students

Oasis Toastmasters and the High Desert Grange are now accepting students for the 2020 Youth Leadership Program, a free eight-week course provided by Toastmasters International for youth ages 10 to 19 in our community.

Registration deadline is Jan. 3.

This is the fourth year of the program in Churchill County. This acclaimed course is designed to develop the speaking and leadership skills of young people to better prepare them to meet the demands and challenges of today’s world. The program’s goal is to graduate students with greater confidence and ease as effective speakers and leaders. The 2020 program coordinators and leaders are Cathy Coval, William Campbell, Dan Peterson and Suzann Gilliland Peterson.

There are two modules to the program: communication and leadership. The communication component teaches students how to prepare and deliver speeches, practice impromptu speaking, evaluate speeches and personal progress, review principles of group discussion and develop listening techniques.

The leadership component provides students with the opportunity to assume officer positions and responsibilities, coordinate and lead weekly meetings, create weekly agendas, prepare meeting minutes and lead group discussions. All materials are provided at no charge.

The program runs every Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Barn at Lattin Farms beginning Jan. 8 and ending on Feb. 26. The program is capped at 20 students. To enroll or enquire further, contact Peterson at FallonOasisToastmasters@gmail.com or at 775-217-7223.