Lane closures on U.S. 50 in Dayton, Stagecoach start Monday

Highway shoulder and lane closures will begin Monday, June 22 on U.S. 50 between Dayton and Stagecoach as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs intersection lighting.

Periodic shoulder and lane closures will take place weekdays from 5 a.m.-2:30 p.m. through late August on small sections of U.S. 50 between Chaves Road in east Dayton and Roy’s Road in Stagecoach.

A minimum of one lane in each direction, as well as business and residential access, will remain open. Speed limits may be reduced in the work zone. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits or slower as necessary for conditions.

New and enhanced streetlights will be installed at 10 intersections on U.S. 50 between Chaves Road and Roy’s Road. The energy-efficient LED lighting will offer heightened brightness and visibility for improved driving safety. Work will begin with conduit and lighting foundation construction, followed by lighting pole installation.

The project by contractor MC4 Construction LLC. will help improve highway safety for the more than 8,000 drivers who travel the highway daily.

As part of a separate project, NDOT is also completing widening of approximately 10 miles of an adjacent stretch of U.S. 50 east of Stagecoach. The highway has been widened from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway between Roy’s Road and the U.S. 95A junction in Silver Springs. Drivers can anticipate roadway shoulder and brief, intermittent single lane closures on U.S. 50 through the coming month as part of that project.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.