Lane closures on U.S. 50 in Dayton start Wednesday

Single lane closures will take place on eastbound U.S. 50 in Dayton Wednesday-Friday, May 13-15, as the Nevada Department of Transportation fills age-related cracking of the roadway surface, according to a news release.

Sections of eastbound U.S. 50 between River Street and Segale Road in Dayton will be reduced to one lane from approximately 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily. Motorists are advised to give extra travel time and to anticipate moderate travel delays. The road work schedule is subject to change.

As part of routine roadway maintenance, NDOT maintenance staff is filling age-related cracking of the highway surface to provide a smoother drive and preserve the highway.

Updated state road conditions and construction information are available by visiting nvroads.com or dialing 775-888-7000 before driving.