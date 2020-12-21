Las Vegas man charged with defrauding stimulus PPP program

Bryan Robinson, 37, of Las Vegas, has been charged with fraudulently obtaining $1,662,170 from the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

According to the indictment, Robinson submitted two fraudulent applications in the name of ATeamLLC, a dance company, for a PPP loan of $1.5 million and an EIDL loan for $150,000.

The applications said ATeam had 37 employees, significant payroll expenses and substantial revenue. The indictment says ATeam is a dance company that did not pay any wages.

It charges that Robinson used the money for personal expenses and transfers to other businesses instead of payroll. He was arraigned on the charges Friday.