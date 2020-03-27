Las Vegas man charged with threatening Nevada U.S. Rep. Dina Titus

The U.S. Attorney’s office has arrested a Las Vegas man on federal charges he made threats to assault and murder Dina Titus, one of Nevada’s four members of the House of Representatives.

Louis Damato, 47, was charged with leaving a message on March 16 saying he was going to Washington, D.C. to “blow your (expletive deleted) head off.”

Later that day, Capitol Police in Washington traced the call to Damato’s number. He was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police along with the FBI and charged with felonies that carry a maximum 10-year sentence in federal prison along with five years in prison for interstate threats. The charges also carry a maximum $250,000 fine.

Damato will face a preliminary hearing April 17 before a federal magistrate.