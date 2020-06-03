Las Vegas officer wounded during protest undergoes surgery

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas police union president says an officer gravely wounded when shot during a Monday night protest against George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis successfully underwent surgery to remove a bullet from his neck.

Steve Grammas of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association also said Wednesday that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Officer Shay Mikalonis’ blood pressure has improved.

The 29-year-old officer was shot as police tried to disperse protesters outside a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said a 20-year-old man was later identified and arrested in the shooting.

Protesters in Las Vegas dispersed Tuesday night after a demonstration that lasted nearly five hours without major reported problems.