Las Vegas Sands Chairman Sheldon Adelson to take medical leave

In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson sits onstage before President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla. Adelson and his wife have given $75 million to a new super PAC that is attacking Democratic nominee Joe Biden, an investment made amid GOP concern that President Donald Trump's campaign is flailing and might not be able to correct course.



LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Sands chairman Sheldon Adelson will take a medical leave after recently resuming cancer treatments, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

Adelson’s leave of absence will be effective immediately, the company said. President and COO Robert G. Goldstein will take the post of acting CEO and chairman.

Adelson first announced that he was being treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2019.

The company owns the Venetian and Palazzo hotel and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

Adelson is a Republican megadonor who recently gave $75 million to a super PAC that attacked President-elect Joe Biden in the leadup to last November’s election. Adelson also owns the largest circulating newspaper in the Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.