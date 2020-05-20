Law enforcement seeking drivers without seat belts

Nevada law enforcement agencies are out in force through June 2 looking for drivers and vehicle passengers who aren’t wearing seat belts.

Safety experts say wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing some one can do to protect themselves in a crash. Everyone in a vehicle is required to buckle up.

The special law enforcement program is called Click It or Ticket.

In Nevada law enforcement can’t stop a vehicle just because the officer suspects some one isn’t wearing a belt. They have to have another violation to justify the traffic stop.