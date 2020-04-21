Leadership Carson City Celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees

The Carson City Chamber Leadership Class of 2019 built a bee habitat behind the CTH Cancer Center and the Class of 2020 will continue creating a friendly bee and human environment by planting trees on barren hillside on Arbor Day.

Ronni Hannaman

Each spring, the Carson City Chamber Leadership Institute Class is immersed in their class project.

This time last year, the Class of 2019 was as busy as bees preparing the land behind the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center to build the city’s first bee hotel hoping to attract bees to pollinate The Greenhouse Project plants.

The project was so successful and so well-received the Class of 2020 decided to expand the project to include bee friendly trees and a refinement of both the Serenity Trail and Serenity Stroll.

On Arbor Day, Friday, April 24, class volunteers will begin planting more than 20 over 6- foot tall trees to attract even more bees and to provide stability to the hillside while serving as a windbreak and a future shady place for those who just want to contemplate the beauty of nature and watch those busy bees.

The project is co-chaired by Adam Shochat of Southwest Gas and Lisa Taylor of the Carson City office of the University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension. Once the decision was made by the class to further enhance the Serenity Trail area, Taylor applied for a $5,000 USDA USFS Urban and Community Forestry Service grant to purchase trees to replace more than 10 dying trees that were cut down due to safety concerns.

Sprinkler systems have been installed by the Carson Tahoe Health Facilities Crew to assure the successful growth of the trees. David Ruf of the Greenhouse Garden Center served as tree consultant and ordered the special bee-friendly trees. The Greenhouse Project staff is consulting on the upgrade of the trails.

As part of the overall project, special art created by local metal artist Robbie St Clair has been commissioned for installation at a later date and will be unveiled at a future ribbon cutting event when it is deemed safe to gather.

The Class of 2020 has been challenged by the continuing business closures and the social distancing ruling to complete their project by June when they were scheduled to graduate. Final details are yet to be completed. The graduation has been delayed due to the same reasons.

A community fundraiser will be held on Saturday, May 9 featuring a spaghetti feed at Bella Vita Bistro to benefit this project and a second project that will refresh the receiving room at CASA when the social distancing ruling is lifted.

Tickets may be obtained by calling the restaurant at 515-4300. Keeping in mind the social distancing ruling, the meal will be delivered curbside by class volunteers between 3-8 p.m.

“The class is proud to be able to further enhance this beautiful corner of Carson City during this important week celebrating our earth. We hope to create a peaceful environment for all that will result in a positive attitude,” Taylor said.

Arbor Day is celebrated annually on the last Friday in April to recognize the importance of trees to the environment.

The Chamber’s Leadership Institute has been creating community leaders since 1988, and each class completes a class project that will enhance the quality of life for Carson City citizens. The Class of 2020 is comprised of 20 students from the business and non-profit community.