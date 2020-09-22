League of Women Voters will present virtual candidate forums in October

The League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, in partnership with Sierra Nevada Forums and AAUW Capital Branch will present a series of virtual election forums on October 9, 12, 13, and 16 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The forums are co-sponsored by NGBN-TV and the Nevada Appeal.

The free forums will feature state and local candidates and experts on the questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. The forums will be conducted with no audience, but will be broadcast via NGBN-TV on the night of the forum, and will be available for later viewing on YouTube through links on each organization’s website and Facebook page.

“Voters who view these forums can become fully informed about the candidates and the ballot questions,” said Catherine Cunningham, LWVNNV board member. “We are asking the public to submit questions for the candidates by Oct. 1.”

Members of the public are invited to submit brief questions identified by date and panel appropriate for all candidates on the panel, by Oct. 1, via email to infoforum333@gmail.com.

The lineups for the four evenings are as follows:

Oct. 9: Assembly District 40: Sena Loyd, P.K. O’Neill

Oct. 12: Carson City School District Trustee District 7: Joe Cacioppo, Joy R. Trushenski; Carson City Board of Supervisors Ward 2: Maurice “Mo” White, Stacie Wilke-McCulloch

Oct. 13: Statewide Ballot Issues: Board of Regents, Recognize All Marriages, Pardons, Voter Rights, Energy. NOTE: This is a pre-recorded event conducted in September by LWV of Nevada.

Oct. 16: Congressional District 2: Patricia Ackerman, Mark Amodei, Janine Hansen

To access nonpartisan information on local and state candidates, go to http://www.vote411.org

Mail-in ballots will be sent to all Carson City voters by Oct. 14. In person early voting is from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 30. This year, early voting takes place only at the Carson City Community Center. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. For information, check the Carson City elections website: https://www.carson.org/government/departments-a-f/clerk-recorder/elections-department.

All Candidate Forums will be broadcast live. Watch on these Connected TV platforms by downloading the NGBN TV app: Roku TV, amazon fire TV, androidTV and appleTV. Forums are available for later viewing on the NGBN website and app, YouTube, and accessible through links on each organization’s Facebook page and website.