Letos named Capitol Police Chief

John Letos has been appointed chief of the Capitol Police Division.

Letos came to Nevada from Northern Virginia with a 28-year law enforcement career including five years with the U.S. Capital Police including with the dignitary protection division.

After that, he joined the Arlington County Police Department including criminal investigations, supervisor of the gang unit and a decade with the swat team.

Before that, he was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army.

Letos has a degree in criminal justice he has a wife and two daughters.

His appointment was announced by public safety director George Togliatti. He succeeds Dale Liebherr who retired.