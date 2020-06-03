Library opens for appointments

The Churchill County Library is now open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment.

Call and make an appointment for:

15 minute browse and checkout session

30 minute computer session

Curbside pickup is also available.

Need to print something out? Mobile Printing is available. Directions are on the website. Also https://www.churchillcountylibrary.org/use/mobile-printing. The first 10 pages are free.

An Express Print station is also available.

Call for details: 423-7581

The library is located at 553 South Maine Street and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.