Library opens for appointments
The Churchill County Library is now open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment.
Call and make an appointment for:
- 15 minute browse and checkout session
- 30 minute computer session
Curbside pickup is also available.
Need to print something out? Mobile Printing is available. Directions are on the website. Also https://www.churchillcountylibrary.org/use/mobile-printing. The first 10 pages are free.
An Express Print station is also available.
Call for details: 423-7581
The library is located at 553 South Maine Street and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.