License? Registration? Insurance? No. Meth? Yes, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 4:17 p.m., Bonnie Bausch, 38, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at Stewart and Little for an expired registration. A drug dog alerted to the presence of contraband. A search of the defendant found a meth pipe on her person as well as a small amount of meth. She was charged with possession of meth and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,500.

• At 5:02 p.m., Adam Mikalowsky, 26, was arrested on multiple charges including drug possession after a traffic stop at Gordon and Fairview for an expired registration. The vehicle was searched after dispatch reported his license was also suspended and he had no insurance. Deputies found meth and two glass pipes. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, the suspended license, no insurance, fictitious use of license plates and an FTA warrant. Bail was set at $5,830.

TUESDAY

• At 8:35 a.m., Miriam Colin-Vera, 40, and Miguel Aguilera-Angulo were arrested at an address on Sneddon Way after a search conducted under a warrant found a small amount of cocaine and paraphernalia. He was arrested on a warrant charging trafficking marijuana as well as the cocaine charges. Her bail was set at $3,500. His was set at $13,500.

• At 4:37 p.m., a 31-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after deputies were dispatched for a report of the defendant being belligerent when his mother arrived to pick him up. The arrest report says he kicked the front window of her car. Bail was set at $2,500.

WEDNESDAY

• At 11:25 a.m., Oscar Ortega-Aguilera, 42, was arrested at the direction of the Department of Alternative Sentencing. He is charged with trafficking in marijuana, 50-1,000 pounds. His bail on that charge was set at $10,000 but he is also being held on a federal ICE hold.

• At 11:25 am., Bryan Salas-Suarez, 24, was transferred from the Washoe County jail to the Carson jail on felony charges of obtaining and using the personal identifying information of another person and uttering a forged instrument. Bail was set at $20,000 but he was also facing a federal ICE hold.

THURSDAY

• At 8:16 a.m., Anthony Athens, was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Burton Street for a report of a man exposing himself. He was told he was being arrested after giving deputies a false name but struck one deputy in the chest and ran. When caught, he continued to fight with deputies, according to the arrest report. Dispatch advised he also had two outstanding warrants. He was charged with giving false identification to avoid prosecution, a felony, resisting, battery on a peace officer, a warrant charging battery and a second charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $15,500.

FRIDAY

• At 1:47 a.m., a 61-year-old woman was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 50 for no license plate. She showed documentation for her insurance and temporary registration. But dispatch reported she was on alternative sentencing with a no drugs or paraphernalia condition. There was a bottle of whiskey and two beers on the vehicle floorboard and several hypodermic needles. Alternative sentencing asked she be arrested for violating bail conditions and possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,000.