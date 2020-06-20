Lighthouse Lodge hosting fundraising rummage sale

Christian Algien, 11, and Isaac Pacheco, 10, enjoy hot dogs during a BBQ and rummage sale benefitting Lighthouse Lodge, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The event raises funds for the Lighthouse Lodge, a re-entry program for Carson City women being released from incarceration. The rummage sale, at 251 Jeanell Dr., suite 4, is open noon-5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with a BBQ on Saturdays. For more information about how to support the program or make donations, go to www.lighthouselodge.us or call 775-315-0056. Photos courtesy of Lighthouse Lodge

