Lions Club taking applications for annual Labor Day parade

City decides not to conduct annual Sept. 11 ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions

The Fallon Lions Club is planning to hold its annual Labor Day parade, the longest running event of its type in Nevada, is supporting the law enforcement community.

The parade committee is now accepting entries for the parade, which is later this year on Sept. 8. Awards will be given in the following categories: President’s Award, Best Use of Theme, Most Creative, Best Youth Group, Best Civic Group, Best Business Entry, Best Mounted Individual, Best Mounted Group, Best Antique Farm implement and Best Automotive entry.

For information, call 775-666-3068.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the northwest corner of the middle school and travels on Taylor Street to Williams Avenue up to Homestead and the American Legion and then down Maine Street to end in front of the middle school.

The parade is also the longest held tradition in Churchill County and attracts upward to 70 to 80 entries based on prior-year applications. People are allowed to enter as many vehicles or floats as they want, so the number of vehicles or floats, for example, will increase.

Along the route will be a number of announcer booths, and each announcer will introduce the entries.

As with the Fourth of July parade, both the city and county are encouraging parade attendees to follow Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directives on wearing face coverings as appropriate for families and to practice social distancing. The parade will be held as long as Churchill County has low positive coronavirus numbers, and more residents are testing for COVID.

On the other hand, the city of Fallon announced last week the annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns in the courtyard behind the city hall.

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the horrific events that shook the nation on Sept. 11, 2001. The city encourages residents to visit its website fallonnevada.gov, the city’s Facebook page and follow the city on Twitter @CityofFallon on Sept. 11 as the Oasis of Nevada shares memories from past ceremonies.