Live stream: Carson City Mayor Robert L. Crowell’s celebration of life

Carson City Mayor, attorney and Vietnam veteran Robert Lamson Crowell passed away on September 12, 2020, at the age of 74 after succumbing to complications related to pneumonia.

Affectionately known as Mayor “Bob”, he was respected as a thoughtful and kind man with a calming, grandfatherly voice, who was dedicated through service to his community and his country.

A native Nevadan born in the mining town of Tonopah in 1945 to parents William J. Crowell Sr. and Harriet L. Crowell, Bob moved to Carson City in 1955 with his parents and older brother, William J. “Bill” Crowell Jr. A proud graduate of Carson High School, Bob served as student body president his senior year.

He went on to earn his undergraduate degree in economics from Stanford University in 1967 and his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Hastings College of the Law in 1973.

Following his graduation, Bob was admitted to the State Bar of Nevada in 1973 and began his legal career in Carson City at the firm founded by his father, William J. Crowell Sr., where his brother Bill also practiced law. Bob was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court. In 2006, Crowell merged the firm with Las Vegas attorney Chris Kaempfer to broaden the firms practice areas statewide.

During his legal career, Bob was a member of the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers and was included in Best Lawyers in America in the fields of Government Relations and Energy Law for the past 25 years.

Prior to retiring from the law firm, Bob practiced as both an attorney and lobbyist focusing on government relations and legislative affairs, administrative/regulatory matters, and ethics in government as well as election and initiative petition law.

He was chosen by fellow lobbyists to be included in the Nevada Lobbyist Hall of Fame and is the recipient of the State Bar of Nevada Presidential Award recognizing a member whose conduct, honesty and integrity represents the highest standards of the legal profession.

Bob retired from practicing law in 2016 as partner in the statewide law firm, Kaempfer Crowell, with offices in Carson City, Reno and Las Vegas.

A proud Navy man, he was a graduate of the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. Bob served in the United States Navy from 1967 – 1990, including in active duty in Vietnam as an Officer from 1967 – 1970. He retired from the Navy Reserve in 1990 with the rank of Captain.

Bob was a life member of Vietnam Veterans of America and a member of that organization’s local Chapter 388, and a grateful participant in the “first in the country” Honor Flight for Vietnam Veterans from Nevada.

Bob was elected Mayor of Carson City in 2008 and assumed his duties as Mayor on January 5, 2009. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. Prior to being elected mayor, Bob served 11 years on Carson City School Board of Trustees. He twice served as School Board president.

In his capacity as Mayor, Bob served as Carson City’s representative on the Nevada Association of Counties Board of Directors. He was the organization’s representative on the Board of Indigent Defense Services created by the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature and appointed by the Governor. Bob was selected as the inaugural chair by his fellow Board members in 2019, and also served as the president of the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities.

Active in his community, Bob served on the Board of Directors for the Carson Area Chamber of Commerce and was past president of that organization. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Northern Nevada Development Authority and was a past president of the Rotary Club of Carson City.

Mayor Bob and his wife Susan were married for 49 years and have four children, Caroline, Bradley, David and Todd. The Crowells also have two granddaughters, Ashley (9) and Lindsey (6) from daughter Caroline and son-in-law Buzz Harris; and another granddaughter due next spring from son Bradley and daughter-in-law Rebecca Claypool.

The family asks for donations in

Bob’s name to one of these non-profit organizations that were close to his heart: CIRCLES, Feeding Pets of the Homeless, and Muscle Powered, or any non-profit that you feel holds a special connection to Bob in lieu of flowers.

A small Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 1pm. In order to comply with the Governor’s COVID-19 requirements, a live stream of the ceremony for the community will be available at https://youtu.be/tI49gi7t1sY.