Local government COVID information

The following is the latest recap of either procedures implemented by various agencies or organizations regarding COVID-19.

City of Fallon

City Hall is closed to the public.

City staff will still be at work and available to assist residents and businesses via telephone or electronic means during normal business hours. City crews will also be at work as they continue to operate and maintain the city’s utilities and other essential service.

The city encourages residents and businesses to call City Hall with any questions or inquiries. General city questions or inquiries should be made to 775-423-5104; Engineering/Building Department questions or inquiries to 775-423-9863; Police Department questions or inquiries to 775-423-2111; and Municipal Court questions or inquiries to 775-423-6244.

The city also encourages customers to make utility payments by phone, online via fallonnevada.gov/residents/utilities, or by using any of the four utility payment drop locations throughout the city:

• City of Fallon parking lot, S. Carson St.

• Stillwater Plaza parking lot, 2105 W. Williams Ave.

• CC Communications parking lot, 1750 W. Williams Ave.

• CC Communications parking lot, 879 S. Maine St.

Due to the unprecedented nature and fluidity of the current situation, the city of Fallon will monitor the coronavirus on a continuous basis and keep residents informed as the situation evolves.

Continue to monitor the city's website, fallonnevada.gov; its Facebook page; and/or follow the city on Twitter@CityofFallon for further updates and information.

The Lahontan Valley News will also publish any updated information from the city on its website and Facebook page.

Churchill County government

With a state of emergency being declared by the State of Nevada due to COVID-19, Churchill County is taking additional measures to help protect its citizens and county staff. If you are a member of a vulnerable population (those 65+ and anyone with underlying health issues) we strongly urge you to conduct any county business by phone or using online services.

Effective immediately, the following county services are closed:

Parks & Recreation facilities, fields, and programs, including CARE

Churchill County Library

Churchill County Museum

Pennington Life Center (except for a drive-thru meal delivery service at the from portico from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Churchill County officials made the decision to institute a “by appointment only” policy for the departments located in the County Administration Building, located at 155 North Taylor Street.

The following Administration Building offices will be available by appointment only:



Assessor’s Office: (775) 423-6584

Building Department: (775) 428-0264

Clerk/Treasurer: (775) 423-6028

Commissioner’s Office: (775) 423-4092

Comptroller: (775) 428-1414

County Manager: (775) 423-5136

Human Resources: (775) 428-1311

Planning Department: (775) 423-7627

Public Information Office: (775) 423-2266

Recorder’s Office: (775) 423-6001

Those needing to make an appointment should call the appropriate number listed above to schedule. Citizens are highly encouraged to utilize the County’s website at http://www.churchillcounty.org, as many options exist for doing business online or over via telephone.

Information on Churchill County actions regarding COVID-19 may be found on its website at: http://www.churchillcounty.org/covid-19 This page is updated regularly as information becomes available.

Churchill County Sheriff’s Office

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement services at this time with the following exceptions:

• Inmate video visitation in the front lobby has been suspended until further notice. If you wish to have video visitation, that can still be done from your home as usual; however, there is a cost involved. Inmates can always make outgoing phone calls and send and receive mail.

• We prefer to contact reporting parties in person when they make calls for service, but depending on the type of request, we may try to complete the call for assistance with a phone call first. This will minimize our contact with people for both the safety of the public and our deputies and families.

CART

Churchill Area Regional Transportation (CART) will only be providing essential transportation services to medical, nutrition, and employment appointments during this time of reduced services and social distancing.

Churchill County Water System

Churchill County Water System and their utility contractor SPB is announcing that in order to support community efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, Churchill County Water System is suspending water service shutoffs, effective immediately, for delinquent payments in the Churchill County Water System service area. This announcement is for the County water system only and does not include the City of Fallon municipal water system.

Contact information for Churchill County Utilities:

Marie Henson

Telephone: 775-428-0264

Email: building-mh@churchillcounty.org

http://www.churchillcounty.org

And for SPB Utilities:

800-706-6531

customerservice@spbutilityservices.com

http://www.spbutilityservices.com

Pennington Life Center

Churchill County officials made the decision to reduce or modify services at its William N. Pennington Life Center, effective immediately.

• The lobby area, front desk and dining room are closed. For those who come to the dining room for their mid-day meal, a drive-through meal service will be set up under the portico at the front entrance and packaged meals will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• All recreational classes and activities are cancelled.

• Meals On Wheels home meal delivery will not be affected at this time.

• The beauty salon, as a private business, remains open at this time.

• Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Life Center at (775)423-7096 as phones will be staffed.