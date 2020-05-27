Local government COVID information

The following is the latest recap of either procedures implemented by various agencies or organizations regarding COVID-19. For continual updates, check the LVN website and Facebook page. Because the state and county have entered phase one, changes could be implemented at any time.

COVID testing

Churchill County has developed a plan for random, voluntary community-based COVID testing using its three commission districts.

The County’s Social Services Department will staff a call center and citizens may request drive-through testing. Drive-through testing will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.

The drive-through test will only determine whether or not a person has COVID at the time of the test. It is not an antibody test.

To voluntarily schedule your COVID test, call 775-423-6695 (select option 2) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will be scheduled for your test and given further instructions. Please leave a message if prompted and you will be called back as phone lines are busy.

Churchill County government

Churchill County administrative offices are beginning to resume more normal operations.

Most county administrative offices are staffed, and some have opened their doors. However, residents are encouraged to call the office they want before showing up to make sure. If you do walk-in, please consider wearing a face covering and practice social distancing for the consideration of others.

County meetings will continue to be held via Zoom. Please check the county website for log-in and call-in information for each meeting.

Many county functions may also be conducted online.

Individual County Offices (775 area code):

• Assessor’s Office: By appointment only, call 423-6584.

• Building Department: Window open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for walk-ups. Knock on door if no one is at the window or call 428-0264.

• Cemetery: Call 423-4066 to make arrangements.

• Child Support: Open by appointment only, call 423-8423.

• Clerk/Treasurer:

• Public is encouraged to use on-line services, the County’s two secured drop boxes or mail in your documents. Office services also available by appointment weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Must contact us by phone or email. No walk-ins.

o Marriage Licenses will be issued to Nevada residents only and pre-registration is required. (775) 423-6028.

• Voters are encouraged to mail-in their ballot using the postage paid envelope provided. Voters may drop-off their ballots in person at the Clerk’s Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

• Comptroller: Office is open, call 428-1414.

• Cooperative Extension: Available by appointment only, call 423-5121. For information on all 4H activities, call 427-2480.

• County Manager: Available by appointment at 423-5136.

• Court Services: Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 423-4222.

• District Attorney’s Office: Open by appointment only, call 423-6561.

• District Court: Open to the public weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. for window filing. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival. There is a box in front of the court clerk’s window for document and payment drop-offs. Call 423-6088.

• Emergency Management: Call 423-4188.

• Facilities & Grounds: Call 423-7733.

• Human Resources: By appointment only at 423-1311.

• Justice Court: Open with a maximum of 10 customers in the building. Online electronic payments and filings are encouraged. Call 423-2845.

• Juvenile Probation & Detention: Building is still closed to public. Call 423-6587 to make an appointment.

• Library: Closed, but many services available online. Ask a Librarian available by phone Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 423-7581.

• Museum: Closed. Leave a message at 423-3677.

• Parks & Recreation:

Playgrounds, tennis courts, outdoor basketball court and athletic fields are open to groups of 10 or fewer.

Recreation classes limited to 8 participants.

Other facilities will open at later dates as determined by Governor’s phased reopening plans.

SUMFUN has not been scheduled, but Parks & Rec hopes to be able to offer it in some capacity, depending on phased reopening plans. Call 423-7733 for more information.

• Planning Department: Open, but appointments are encouraged as the waiting room is small. Call 423-7627.

• Public Information: Office is open. Call 423-2266.

• Recorder’s Office: Open as usual. Walk-ups welcome. Call 423-6001.

• Road Department: Office is closed, but appointments are available. Call 423-4133.

• Sheriff’s Office (non-emergency): Building open; masks required. Fingerprints done by appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Please wait in your car and call (775)423-8083 upon arrival or to make an appointment. Lobby restricted to four people to maintain social distancing.

• Social Services: Office is open weekdays 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. excluding holidays. Call 423-6695.

Churchill County Sheriff’s Office

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office will begin the process of returning to as normal of operations as possible.

If you are going to be entering the Sheriff’s Office for any reason, you will be required to bring and wear a mask unless there is an obvious emergency.

Fingerprints will be done by appointment only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the hours listed below. Upon arrival at the Sheriff’s Office for your appointment we ask that you remain in your vehicle and call 775-423-8083 to let us know you are here at that time we will let you know if we are running behind or are ready for you to come on in.

Total number of people allowed into the lobby will be restricted to four as we strive to maintain the 6-feet social distancing restriction.

For Appointments Call 775-423-8083.

Lobby Hours will be 8 a.m. to noon with a break for lunch and then reopen 1-5 p.m.

Fingerprint appointments will be set as available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays.

Morning appointments available between 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Afternoon appointments available between 1:15 p.m. until 4 p.m.

City of Fallon

City Hall is closed to the public.

City staff will still be at work and available to assist residents and businesses via telephone or electronic means during normal business hours. City crews will also be at work as they continue to operate and maintain the city’s utilities and other essential service.

The city encourages residents and businesses to call City Hall with any questions or inquiries. General city questions or inquiries should be made to 775-423-5104; Engineering/Building Department questions or inquiries to 775-423-9863; Police Department questions or inquiries to 775-423-2111; and Municipal Court questions or inquiries to 775-423-6244.

The city also encourages customers to make utility payments by phone, online via fallonnevada.gov/residents/utilities, or by using any of the four utility payment drop locations throughout the city:

• City of Fallon parking lot, S. Carson St.

• Stillwater Plaza parking lot, 2105 W. Williams Ave.

• CC Communications parking lot, 1750 W. Williams Ave.

• CC Communications parking lot, 879 S. Maine St.

Due to the unprecedented nature and fluidity of the current situation, the city of Fallon will monitor the coronavirus on a continuous basis and keep residents informed as the situation evolves.

Continue to monitor the city’s website, fallonnevada.gov; its Facebook page; and/or follow the city on Twitter@CityofFallon for further updates and information.

The Lahontan Valley News will also publish any updated information from the city on its website and Facebook page.

CART

Churchill Area Regional Transportation (CART) will only be providing essential transportation services to medical, nutrition, and employment appointments during this time of reduced services and social distancing.

Pennington Life Center

Churchill County officials made the decision to reduce or modify services at its William N. Pennington Life Center, effective immediately.

• The lobby area, front desk and dining room are closed. For those who come to the dining room for their mid-day meal, a drive-through meal service will be set up under the portico at the front entrance and packaged meals will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Life Center at 775-423-7096 as phones will be staffed.