Local nonprofit launches student fellowship program

LEAD On is accepting nominations and applications for a fellowship program for both students from Oasis Academy and Churchill County High School.

Lead On

LEAD On, a local nonprofit serving Churchill County youth since 2017, launched an innovative fellowship program for high school students.

“Our goal is to empower Churchill County youth,” said LEAD On President Monica Davis. “The LEAD On Fellowship will pair students with a mentor, help them complete a passion project, and connect fellows with their peers and community leaders.”

According to LEAD On’s website: “The LEAD On Fellowship is a premier leadership, education, awareness, and development program in Churchill County. The fellowship is cohort centered and consists of high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors from both Oasis Academy and Churchill County High School.”

Fellows can apply themselves or be nominated by someone other than family. All applicants and nominated students will have a short informal interview to assess program fit. The LEAD On Selection Committee will announce and notify all who engage with this opportunity by Oct. 9.

Nominations and applications close Oct. 1. Contact Davis at leadonnevada@gmail.com with any inquires.

Learn more about the LEAD On and their new fellowship program by visiting their website https://leadonnevada.org/lead-on-fellowship-program.