1,000 words in Carson City holiday photographs

On Dec. 1, fifth graders from Carson's schools came together to thrill about 4,000 attendees with their gleeful holiday singing. Santa and the Grinch were on hand as well as two horses and buggies to treat families to an old-fashioned ride. The beautiful voices of the carolers from Carson High and Sierra Lutheran High School thrilled diners. The YTCC Showstoppers sang tunes at McFadden Plaza and the mini-Christmas market atmosphere provided by various non-profits rounded out the evening. You can see this repeated next year on Nov. 30, 2018 to kick off the holiday season. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words!