15 boxes collected for Toys for Tots at Capitol in Carson City

Toys for Tots picked up a record 15 boxes of donated booty from the state Capitol on Thursday.

The event was organized by the Capitol Police to help the U.S. Marine Corps, which sponsors the nationwide Christmas toy drive.

Not only was the number of toys a record for the Capitol drive, Capitol Police Chief Jerome Tushbant said the quality of the toys in this year's donations is "amazing."

The donations came from a variety of state agencies as well as the Supreme Court and Legislative staff.

Joyce Buckingham representing Toys for Tots said the goal is simply to make sure every child has something under the tree.

Buckingham, in her 12th year of organizing the drive, said the donations will help some 2,000 kids in Carson, Douglas, west Lyon and Storey counties.

"The community has been more generous than ever," she said.

Staff Sergeant Jack Zellner and Lance Corporal Logan Paschall form the Carson City recruiting office were on hand as Buckingham's crew of volunteers picked up the boxes of toys.