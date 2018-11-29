2 Carson City developments move forward, 2 delayed

Plans for two major developments in Carson City moved forward at the Planning Commission on Wednesday while two other big projects faced delays.

The commission recommended to the Board of Supervisors a zoning map amendment and tentative subdivision map to build 270 single-family houses on 68.3 acres of a 119-acre development that will also include multifamily apartments on 18 acres and commercial space on 14 acres at the east end of town.

The commission also recommended a zoning map amendment to convert five parcels at the south end of town, between Cochise and Voltaire streets, to retail commercial, paving the way for plans to build a multifamily development of 140 or more apartments there.

At the same time, the commission voted to continue indefinitely a request for several changes to the Vintage at Kings Canyon project, which has been languishing since it was approved in 2016.

And a special use permit for Bodines Casino's second location planned in Northtowne Plaza received a three-year extension due to litigation involving the mall.

The 119-acre mixed-use project is located east of Deer Run Road off Drako Way. It also includes 19 acres of open space on top of a former landfill that must first be remediated according to a Nevada Department of Environmental Protection plan. The cleaned up area will include a road and trails but no buildings.

Recommended Stories For You

A traffic study determined a traffic signal will be required at Highway 50 and Drako Way, which the developer will install.

The proposed project is surrounded by industrial property, and several people spoke during public comment, most from nearby manufacturers who are concerned about potential conflicts with homeowners unhappy with odors and noise from the businesses as well as traffic impacts, especially on Morgan Mill Road.

The site is also close to Paramount-Nevada Asphalt Co., which was the focus of a contentious commission meeting last month when residents in an existing neighborhood near the plant spoke out in opposition to expanding its hours because of noxious odors.

The commission discussion revolved around homeowners unwittingly purchasing property near industrial neighbors so a condition was added that required a document explaining the impacts — noise, vibrations, odors — that would go to potential buyers.

The proposed development in south Carson City is the latest project in a fast-growing part of town near the I-580 bypass that to date has been developed as commercial property, primarily east of Cochise Street, and less dense residential on the west side of the street.

The parcels recommended for rezoning are surrounded by other projects in the works, including multiple single-family houses on the north side and a 110-room hotel to the south as well as the more than 300 apartments now under construction by the Galaxy Fandango movie theater.

The property owners, Steve Dontcho and Robert French, indicated they're interested in building apartments there, which would require a special use permit.

The Vintage project was initially planned to be heard for a request to make multiple changes to the planned unit development, including converting its private roads to public and cutting through two existing dead-end streets to its north and south for additional access.

But, the new developer asked for the item to be continued to a date uncertain and the fate of the project is unclear.

Bodines North is also up in the air. The mall's property owners are in litigation, and although Bodines isn't a party to the suit, it's preventing the business from locating there in the meantime.

"The ongoing litigation is beyond the control of the applicant," said Hope Sullivan, planning manager. "Staff is OK with a three-year extension."