20 troopers join the Nevada Highway Patrol

Twenty graduates from the Nevada Highway Patrol Advanced Academy 78 received the title of trooper at their graduation ceremony on Jan. 5 at the Nevada State Capitol.

The NHP Advanced Academy is designed to enhance and build upon skills developed in the 16-week Department of Public Safety Basic Peace Officer Academy.

It also targets specialized training to prepare new officers for their careers as Nevada State Troopers.

The approximately nine weeks, 350 hours of advanced instruction included crash investigation, patrol procedures, tactical firearms, patrol rifle training, Advanced Roadside Impairment Detection and Enforcement, Fusion Liaison Officer training, emergency vehicle operations, Traffic Incident Management, and courtroom training.

Following graduation, troopers begin 14 weeks of field training with multiple training officers in the Public Safety Training Officer program.

The 20 new troopers are assigned to duty stations statewide, with nine in Las Vegas, five in Reno, two in Fernley, and one each in Winnemucca, Moapa/Glendale, Fallon, and Hawthorne.

For career opportunities with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, go to dps.nv.gov/jobs.