2018 Carson City Escape From Prison Hill Half Marathon, 10K and 5K set for Saturday

In his second year as director of the Escape From Prison Hill 5K, 10K and Half Marathon, E.J. Maldonado has learned one thing in particular.

"You have to be OK with the fact that things aren't going to be perfect," he said.

It's the same advice he gives to runners planning to run this year's race on Saturday.

"It's hard, but that's a selling point," he said. "It's definitely not easy, but it's not impossible at the same time."

The course changed last year — after 11 years of the same route — when part of the trail was damaged from flooding. The race will continue with the altered course, which adds an additional 500 to 600 feet of climbing.

"It gives you that ultra experience in 13.1 miles," Maldonado said. "The payoff is the view and everything else."

The 5K, which was added last year, will also return this year.

"You still get to experience a taste of Prison Hill without it being so daunting," he said. "You can still get that experience in a three-mile distance. You still have all that climb, and the downhill too."

Maldonado said 5K runners can take as long to finish that race as it takes the final runner to finish the half marathon.

"They can hike it if they want to," he said. "It's great for all levels of runners or people who just want to get out and do something. It's a good way to get a feel for the trail and just be part of it."

All races will take off from the Silver Saddle Ranch on Saturday. The half marathon begins at 8 a.m.; the 10K and 5K races start at 8:30.

Packets and numbers may be picked up 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Carson Mall, 1227 S. Carson St., or on race day.

Online registration is open until today at tahoemtnmilers.org/efph.html. Participants may also register on race day.

The race is the second in a three-part series, the Triple Trail Spring Challenge, which began with the Carson Canyons Half Marathon and will conclude with the Silver State 50/50 Half Marathon on May 19.

The series comes on the heels of the Ascent Winter Trail Series.

"Carson City has really identified itself as a trail-running community," Maldonado said. "We've got races to support that through the entire year. We have trails going out in every direction."

He said runners return again and again to Escape from Prison Hill.

"It is one of those races that brings people back year after year," Maldonado said. "There's still something to prove on it. So let's just go out and have fun."