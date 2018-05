Sean Trotter and his son, Jameson, release a fish they caught Saturday morning during the annual Carson Lions Kids' Fishing Day. The event is held at Baily Pond to provide kids with the opportunity to catch and learn about rainbow trout in the pond, which is stocked by the Nevada Department of Wildlife for the day. The Carson City Host Lions Club provided a free brown bag lunch to the first 100 kids, fishing poles and bait and tackle.