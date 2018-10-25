2018 Nevada Day schedule of events

Thursday-Sunday

33rd Annual Nevada Day Carnival and Celebration — 5-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday. The event will fill Mills Park with carnival rides, games, entertainment and plenty of food and craft vendors to celebrate Nevada's statehood. All rides on Thursday are $1. DJs will be on hand Saturday and Sunday.

Friday-Sunday

Annual La Ke Lel Be Nevada Day Powwow — The annual event, rife with traditional Native American art, food and music, is changing locations and will be held at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center on Russell Way. 7 p.m. on Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday; and noon on Sunday.

Friday

Historical East Side Tour — 10 a.m. The free tour begins at the Capitol steps. For more information, call Bernie at 775-883-7264.

Recommended Stories For You

Historical West Side Tour — 1:30 p.m. The free tour begins in the front courtyard of the Nevada State Museum. For more information, call Debbie at 775-841-4456.

Blinky Man — 6:30 p.m. The costumed night bike ride will depart from Jimmy G's Cigar Bar, 301 N. Carson St.

Saturday

Republican Women's Pancake Breakfast — 7-9:30 a.m., Governor's Mansion. The annual breakfast of pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee has been a tradition for more than three decades. It raises money for scholarships for students at Carson and Dayton high schools.

Nevada Builders Women's Council Pancake Breakfast — At Red's Old 395 Grill. The breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, coffee, orange juice, and cocoa. Tickets are $6 per person.

RE/Max Hot Air Balloon Launch — 8 a.m. on Carson Street.

Classic Run/Walk — 8 a.m. An annual event since 1989, the Nevada Day Classic is an 8K run, a 2-mile run and a 2-mile walk through the historic west side. All net proceeds benefit the nonprofit Guide Dogs For The Blind. Costumes are encouraged. Race day registration is $40 between 6:30-7:30 a.m. at the Nugget Casino, 2nd floor.

Flyover of Military Aircraft — 10 a.m.

Nevada Day Parade — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The parade is the cornerstone of the state's grand celebration of statehood.

World Championship Single Jack Drilling Contest — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Max Casino. The annual event, a nod to the state's mining heritage, will return to test strength and endurance as participants use hammers to drill steel bits into solid rock.

Chili Feed — 12-2 p.m., Carson Nugget. The chili feed that takes place during the Nevada Day Parade will once again be hosted by Sen. Dean Heller. Beginning in 1982, the event is held annually at the Nugget.

Beard Contest — 2 p.m., McFadden Plaza. Nevada Day's hairiest tradition got its start in 1964. It invites contestants to vie for titles like blackest, fullest, reddest and scruffiest beard, as well as longest beard and most bearded community.

Governor's Mansion Tour — 2-4 p.m. The event offers an inside look at the historic mansion on Mountain Street, where Brian Sandoval, the state's 29th governor, and his family live.

The Capital City Community Band — 2 p.m. at the Amphitheater in the Legislative Mall.

Telegraph Square Block Party — 3-6 p.m. in Telegraph Square (Telegraph and Curry streets). The Trippin King Snakes will perform.

WEDNESDAY

Halloween will be celebrated in Carson City.