22 Carson City students recognized with Distinguished Student awards

The Carson City School District took time at the School Board meeting to recognize 22 students with the "Distinguished Student Award," and 38 employees were honored for their years of service to the district.

The students were selected by administrators at each school as having specific qualities, skills and characteristics that distinguished them at their respective schools. Student winners were recognized in pairs from their respective schools.

The award defines the term 'distinguished' as something special in a person that can be recognized or identified from others by unique features or characteristics. The word implies any subtle or small differences that are good or honorable that sets one person apart from others. Winners of this award may be identified as good scholars, helpful, on-time, nice, obeying the rules and protecting others.

"The students being recognized have demonstrated qualities and characteristics that are significantly different and honorable from their peers," said Richard Stokes, Carson City School District superintendent. "Each of these winners retain a certain moxie that cannot be tested or measured in the classroom but is evidenced in their day-to-day actions and overall likeability and continual happy attitude."

The winners are listed by last name (alphabetized) followed by first name, grade and school site:

Barajas, Juan — 5th grade, Mark Twain Elementary School

Blakeman, Haley — 12th grade, Pioneer High School

Canedo Pinzon, Vivianne — 5th grade, Empire Elementary School

Castillo, Melanie — 5th grade, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dooley, Ella — 6th grade, Carson Montessori

Erickson, Ari — 8th grade, Carson Middle School

Escobar, Brandon — 8th grade, Eagle Valley Middle School

Fuentes, Luis — 5th grade, Fremont Elementary School

Hoffman, Connor — 6th grade, Carson Montessori

Jackson, Rheanna — 12th grade, Carson High School

Konze, Emma — 5th grade, Fremont Elementary School

Legott, Jayson "Sam" — 12th grade, Carson High School

Myler, Cannon — 5th grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School

Pierrott, Diana — 8th grade, Eagle Valley Middle School

Petty, Nicholas — 12th grade, Pioneer High School

Ponczoch, Jinnie — 5th grade, Fritsch Elementary School

Presswood, Elijah — 5th grade, Empire Elementary School

Rupert, Jett — 5th grade, Fritsch Elementary School

Talamantes-Rodriquez, Joe — 5th grade, Seeliger Elementary School

Tijerina, Jailey — 5th grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School

Turner, Grace — 8th grade, Carson Middle School

Waterman, Leea — 5th grade, Seeliger Elementary School

The school district will lose a collective 750 years of experience with the nearly three dozen employees retiring this year.

"There have been some familiar faces here for a long time, and they all have provided meaningful and dedicated service," said Superintendent Richard Stokes. "They have all been great friends and outstanding colleagues. We wish them all a well-deserved retirement."

Each employee recognized had 10 or more years with the district. Listed below by last name (alphabetized) followed by their first name, last position or title held and duration of employment with the district.

Akers, Carolina – materials services supervisor at Operations Services, 2005-2018

Batt, Maria – custodian at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1994-2018

Baum, Paula – Pre-K teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1992-2018

Caufield, Patrick – Spanish teacher at Carson High School, 1994-2018

Cavanaugh, Beverly "Joyce" – 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1998-2018

Conger, Michele "Shelly" – kindergarten teacher at Empire Elementary School, 2008-2018

Daniels, Sandra – interpreter at Student Support Services, 1993-2017

Davies, Paula – 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1996-2018

Elam, Janice – bus attendant for disabled students with the Transportation Department, 2002-2017

Evans, Randall – bus driver with the Transportation Department, 2007-2018 (*deceased)

Foltz, Myrna – 4th grade teacher at Empire Elementary School, 1994-2018

Fransen, Nancy – office specialist at the district office, 1998-2017

Frenna, Ingrid – 2nd grade teacher at Empire Elementary School, 2002-2018

Frey, Jon Elizabeth – para professional III at Carson High School, 2000-2017 (*deceased)

Graham, Carolyn – 3rd grade teacher at Seeliger Elementary School, 2005-2018

Hellman, Karen – 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2008-2018

Hughes, Janet – ESL teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 2003-2018

LaChew, Joshua – inventory specialist at Operations Services, 2003-2018

Leiken, Pamela – 3rd grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School, 2004-2018

Lewis, Michele – vice principal at Carson High School, 2005-2018

Maples, Susan – kindergarten teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2001-2018

Medina, Abel – custodian at Eagle Valley Middle School, 1982-2018

Mannschreck, Christina – math teacher at Carson High School, 1995-2018

Osborn, Melissa – TOSA/implementation specialist – GATE at the Professional Development Center, 2006-2018

Ostrander, Steven – lead custodian II at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 1987-2017

Peri, Deanne – insurance benefits coordinator at the district office, 2004-2018

Peton, Linda – instructional assistant III at Carson High School, 1991-2018

Pradere, Steven – transformation office director at the district office, 1990-2018

Quilling, Shane – physical education & health teacher at Carson High School, 2000-2018 (*deceased)

Riedl, Cynthia – early childhood and special education teacher at Student Support Services, 1999-2018

Salazar, Jr., Jose – head custodian at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 2006-2018 (*deceased)

Saunders, Howard "Dean" – utility custodian at Carson High School, 1983-2018

Shirley, Charles – welding teacher at Carson High School, 1994-2018

Stephenson, Patricia – administration office specialist at Carson High School, 1998-2018

Sylva, Debbie – instructional assistant IV at Carson High School, 1997-2018

Todarello, Deborah – bus attendant for disabled students with the Transportation Department, 1994-2018

Valley, Laura – physical education teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1991-2018

Wertjes, Mary – 4th grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2000-2018