22 Carson City students recognized with Distinguished Student awards
May 26, 2018
The Carson City School District took time at the School Board meeting to recognize 22 students with the "Distinguished Student Award," and 38 employees were honored for their years of service to the district.
The students were selected by administrators at each school as having specific qualities, skills and characteristics that distinguished them at their respective schools. Student winners were recognized in pairs from their respective schools.
The award defines the term 'distinguished' as something special in a person that can be recognized or identified from others by unique features or characteristics. The word implies any subtle or small differences that are good or honorable that sets one person apart from others. Winners of this award may be identified as good scholars, helpful, on-time, nice, obeying the rules and protecting others.
"The students being recognized have demonstrated qualities and characteristics that are significantly different and honorable from their peers," said Richard Stokes, Carson City School District superintendent. "Each of these winners retain a certain moxie that cannot be tested or measured in the classroom but is evidenced in their day-to-day actions and overall likeability and continual happy attitude."
The winners are listed by last name (alphabetized) followed by first name, grade and school site:
Barajas, Juan — 5th grade, Mark Twain Elementary School
Blakeman, Haley — 12th grade, Pioneer High School
Canedo Pinzon, Vivianne — 5th grade, Empire Elementary School
Castillo, Melanie — 5th grade, Mark Twain Elementary School
Dooley, Ella — 6th grade, Carson Montessori
Erickson, Ari — 8th grade, Carson Middle School
Escobar, Brandon — 8th grade, Eagle Valley Middle School
Fuentes, Luis — 5th grade, Fremont Elementary School
Hoffman, Connor — 6th grade, Carson Montessori
Jackson, Rheanna — 12th grade, Carson High School
Konze, Emma — 5th grade, Fremont Elementary School
Legott, Jayson "Sam" — 12th grade, Carson High School
Myler, Cannon — 5th grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School
Pierrott, Diana — 8th grade, Eagle Valley Middle School
Petty, Nicholas — 12th grade, Pioneer High School
Ponczoch, Jinnie — 5th grade, Fritsch Elementary School
Presswood, Elijah — 5th grade, Empire Elementary School
Rupert, Jett — 5th grade, Fritsch Elementary School
Talamantes-Rodriquez, Joe — 5th grade, Seeliger Elementary School
Tijerina, Jailey — 5th grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School
Turner, Grace — 8th grade, Carson Middle School
Waterman, Leea — 5th grade, Seeliger Elementary School
The school district will lose a collective 750 years of experience with the nearly three dozen employees retiring this year.
"There have been some familiar faces here for a long time, and they all have provided meaningful and dedicated service," said Superintendent Richard Stokes. "They have all been great friends and outstanding colleagues. We wish them all a well-deserved retirement."
Each employee recognized had 10 or more years with the district. Listed below by last name (alphabetized) followed by their first name, last position or title held and duration of employment with the district.
Akers, Carolina – materials services supervisor at Operations Services, 2005-2018
Batt, Maria – custodian at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1994-2018
Baum, Paula – Pre-K teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1992-2018
Caufield, Patrick – Spanish teacher at Carson High School, 1994-2018
Cavanaugh, Beverly "Joyce" – 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1998-2018
Conger, Michele "Shelly" – kindergarten teacher at Empire Elementary School, 2008-2018
Daniels, Sandra – interpreter at Student Support Services, 1993-2017
Davies, Paula – 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1996-2018
Elam, Janice – bus attendant for disabled students with the Transportation Department, 2002-2017
Evans, Randall – bus driver with the Transportation Department, 2007-2018 (*deceased)
Foltz, Myrna – 4th grade teacher at Empire Elementary School, 1994-2018
Fransen, Nancy – office specialist at the district office, 1998-2017
Frenna, Ingrid – 2nd grade teacher at Empire Elementary School, 2002-2018
Frey, Jon Elizabeth – para professional III at Carson High School, 2000-2017 (*deceased)
Graham, Carolyn – 3rd grade teacher at Seeliger Elementary School, 2005-2018
Hellman, Karen – 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2008-2018
Hughes, Janet – ESL teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 2003-2018
LaChew, Joshua – inventory specialist at Operations Services, 2003-2018
Leiken, Pamela – 3rd grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School, 2004-2018
Lewis, Michele – vice principal at Carson High School, 2005-2018
Maples, Susan – kindergarten teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2001-2018
Medina, Abel – custodian at Eagle Valley Middle School, 1982-2018
Mannschreck, Christina – math teacher at Carson High School, 1995-2018
Osborn, Melissa – TOSA/implementation specialist – GATE at the Professional Development Center, 2006-2018
Ostrander, Steven – lead custodian II at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 1987-2017
Peri, Deanne – insurance benefits coordinator at the district office, 2004-2018
Peton, Linda – instructional assistant III at Carson High School, 1991-2018
Pradere, Steven – transformation office director at the district office, 1990-2018
Quilling, Shane – physical education & health teacher at Carson High School, 2000-2018 (*deceased)
Riedl, Cynthia – early childhood and special education teacher at Student Support Services, 1999-2018
Salazar, Jr., Jose – head custodian at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 2006-2018 (*deceased)
Saunders, Howard "Dean" – utility custodian at Carson High School, 1983-2018
Shirley, Charles – welding teacher at Carson High School, 1994-2018
Stephenson, Patricia – administration office specialist at Carson High School, 1998-2018
Sylva, Debbie – instructional assistant IV at Carson High School, 1997-2018
Todarello, Deborah – bus attendant for disabled students with the Transportation Department, 1994-2018
Valley, Laura – physical education teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1991-2018
Wertjes, Mary – 4th grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2000-2018