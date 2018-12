Update 8 a.m.: The quake has been downsized to a 3.18.

7:25 a.m.: A 3.27 magnitude earthquake was reported at 7:14 a.m. this morning 3.9 miles south/southeast of Carson City.

No damage has been reported.

The quake was felt in downtown Carson City, Genoa, and Johnson Lane area. Here’s the University of Nevada’s Seismological Lab page of the incident.