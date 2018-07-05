$3.5 million in community development grants awarded

The Governor's Office of Community Development has awarded grants totaling $3.5 million through the Community Development Block Grant program.

Carson City received a total of $441,832 in funding for five projects under the State Administered Entitlement Awards Program. The largest of those grants is for city ADA accessibility work totaling $268,892.

Park rehabilitation projects will receive $139,940, the Ron Wood Family Resource Center $20,000, Food for Thought $10,000 and St. Vincent DePaul $3,000.

A total of nine projects were awarded for rural projects around the state worth a total of $3,061,919.

The projects on that list are:

Esmeralda County Historic Goldfield Street repairs, $196,000;

Nye County, Pahrump Fairgrounds drainage study and flood control design, $124,000;

Nye County Beatty Airport fuel station upgrade, $390,000;

White Pine County Slum/Blight Abatement, $200,000;

Caliente Historic Depot Rehabilitation, $527,994;

Fernley Downtown Revitalization Phase 3; $218,625;

Wells Redevelopment Land Acquisition, $800,000;

West Wendover downtown redevelopment, $525,000.