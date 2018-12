The Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake at 5:24 a.m. Thursday morning in the Prison Hill area of Carson City.

The location was reported 4.1 miles southeast of Carson City or 1.6 miles northeast of the Carson Valley.

A 3.4 earthquake in the same location took place at 5:31.

For more on the amount of quakes in the area, go here.