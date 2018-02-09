3-car crash causes South Carson Street backup

No one was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Carson Street on Friday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched about 2:20 p.m. Friday for a possible-injury crash at South Carson Street and the I-580 junction. Once on scene law enforcement and paramedics discovered a three-car crash blocking much of the northbound lane.

The crash occurred when a Jeep rear-ended a minivan, which in turn rear ended a Toyota into a Hyndai. Officials said they suspect speed was the cause of the crash and impairment may possibly have been a factor, however they were unable to confirm if the driver was under the influence.

Law enforcement from Nevada Highway Patrol, Carson City Sheriff's Office, Department of Alternative Sentencing and Carson Fire were all on scene.

Northbound Carson Street was closed to one lane for more than an hour while authorities investigated and cleaned up the scene. Traffic was backed up past Old Clear Creek Road.

The crash is being investigated by NHP and the investigation is still ongoing.