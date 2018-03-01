$600,000 in parks grants available for local governments

The U.S. Department of Interior has made available $600,000 to park and recreation developments through the Land and Water Conservation Fund program.

The money will be awarded to local governments and improvement districts as well as tribal governments on a 50-50 matching grant program. The Nevada Division of State Parks is in charge of the program that was created in 1964 to safeguard natural and cultural heritage and provide recreation opportunities by developing public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

The application package and other details are available at http://nv.gov/about/grant-programs/land-and-water-conservation-fund.

The deadline to apply is May 25. Applications can be submitted to ikeilor@parks.nv.gov.