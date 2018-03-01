$600,000 in parks grants available for local governments
March 1, 2018
The U.S. Department of Interior has made available $600,000 to park and recreation developments through the Land and Water Conservation Fund program.
The money will be awarded to local governments and improvement districts as well as tribal governments on a 50-50 matching grant program. The Nevada Division of State Parks is in charge of the program that was created in 1964 to safeguard natural and cultural heritage and provide recreation opportunities by developing public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.
The application package and other details are available at http://nv.gov/about/grant-programs/land-and-water-conservation-fund.
The deadline to apply is May 25. Applications can be submitted to ikeilor@parks.nv.gov.
Trending In: Local
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released
Trending Sitewide
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released