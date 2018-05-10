7th female officer joins Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The Carson City Sheriff's Office welcomed its seventh female officer during a swearing in ceremony Thursday.

Friends, family and future coworkers gathered at the Sheriff's Office as Deputy Samantha Torres gave her oath of office.

"It feels awesome, and I love being a cop," Torres said. "I am excited to work at Carson and their ways."

Torres came to Carson after working as a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

"I was with Douglas for six years and I love this department and I think Carson will be a good fit for me," Torres said.

Sheriff Ken Furlong delivered her oath, while talking about the role officers play in the community.

"All of the officers here are special people and we demand a lot and that is a challenge in one way or another," Furlong said. "I give my apologies to every group because we take from their families because you don't think of it before but the urgent needs of the community dictate it."

Torres was pinned by her husband, Douglas County Deputy Francisco Torres, who works with the Tri-County Gang Unit, often working in Carson City so Furlong took the opportunity to poke fun at him as well.

"For everything you teach her, she will teach you more," Furlong laughed.

He talked about the respect he has for Douglas Sheriff Ron Perini and is thankful for their partnership between the departments.

"I have the upmost respect for Sheriff Perini and all of the Douglas officers," Furlong said. "And Samantha will be a tremendous advantage to us."

Torres will join the jail division and Furlong said he's thrilled to be able to bring another female into the department.

"Having females is critical for us and I am looking forward to it and having her here," Furlong said.