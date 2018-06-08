8-year-old meets Carson City crews who saved his life

And every one else who gave their time, money and support.

There was a happy reunion Friday as one local boy met with the firefighters and paramedics who saved his life.

On May 16, the Carson City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Pheasant Drive where 8-year-old Theodore Ntalikas was trapped inside the blaze. Firefighters were able to locate the boy and had to extract him from the second-story window, before paramedics were able to resuscitate him.

On Friday, Ntalikas and his family returned to the Fire Department to thank all of the employees who were on scene.

"Thank you for saving my life," Ntalikas said.

He met with the nearly two dozen fire personnel who were on scene to give them a giant handmade card and meet each of them who was there that day.

"No amount of words can express how I feel toward the Carson City Fire Department, my heroes," said his mom Lisa Robinson. "They are the most amazing men and women you could ever meet, who give their lives every day without a second thought. You will forever be a part of our lives and our family. We love you all."

It was an emotional scene for the first responders as well, as they embraced Ntalikas in hugs and handshakes.

"We were lucky enough to have the two victims from the fire who we were able to rescue and see them healthy and happy and out of the hospital," said Capt. Jon Pedrini, who was the one who located Ntalikas in the fire. "We are lucky to have him in our presence, I am relieved and excited… to see him walking, talking and smiling, it's amazing."

Pedrini said he was happy to have the training Carson provides so that everyone worked efficiently and successfully to rescue the boy in time.

He also praised Ntalikas' brother, Jordan Leyva, as a hero for his attempts to re-enter the residence to save his brother. Pedrini said Leyva threw a ladder to the second floor before the fire crews got there which was integral to helping extricate the 8-year-old.

"Everyone played a strong role," Pedrini said. "It is great to be in a community that looks out for each other and to have such a great team."

Ntalikas also was given a tour of the station, ambulance, engine and even received his own CCFD challenge coin and coffee mug.

"I am really thankful for them for saving my life," Ntalikas said.

For him, a near tragedy gave him a group of new lifelong friends.

"I hope you all can come to my birthday party next week!" Ntalikas said.