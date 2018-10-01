9 people briefly trapped by Nevada wildfire

ELKO â€” One hundred-foot-tall flames burned across a popular northeastern Nevada recreation area, trapping eight hikers and a sheriff's deputy at the top of the Ruby Mountains' Lamoille Canyon before they could be escorted to safety.

A federal multi-agency team took over management of the wildfire Monday and multiple aircraft were dropping retardant on the flames about 100 miles west of the Utah line.

The 12-mile road from Elko to Lamoille Canyon remains closed. No injuries have been reported, but authorities say an undetermined number of structures have been lost.

The fire that broke out about 9 a.m. Sunday near Spring Creek has burned an estimated 7 square miles.

The recreation area remains under an evacuation order and structure protection is in place in Lamoille along the base of the mountains.