90-year-old honored with his own day in Carson City

On the occasion of his 90th birthday, April 4, 2018 is a day being celebrated in honor of Elmer Larsen's outstanding service to the Carson City community. This honor has been officially designated by Mayor Robert L. Crowell and his Assessor Dave Dawley.

Larsen has donated countless hours of community service since moving to Carson City in 2003, and spent time serving in the Army Air Corps in World War II. As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Carson City, he has donated countless hours to Meals on Wheels, Cops & Kids, the Airport Open House, Safe Grad Night, Push America, WNC Faculty Breakfast, Pancreatic Cancer Golf Tourney, Salvation Army Bell Ringing, and building a wheelchair ramp for a homebound senior.

"I always like to help another person, and to help people in need. It's the golden rule. It's a motto of mine. Not too many people make it to my age, you know," said Larsen. When asked how it feels to be 90 years old he said, "I don't know yet, my birthday is tomorrow."

Larsen was born in 1928 in Marinette, Wisconsin, and grew up during the great depression. At age 18, he joined the Army Air Corps, where he served for three years. After his time served, he headed to California where he married the mother of his six children in 1950. They were married for 48 years before her death in 1998. Larsen then went on to meet and fall in love with his current wife, Carrol. They've been married for almost 19 years now.

"I'm so proud of Elmer and all he's done," said Carrol. "He's such a loving person and very old fashioned. He built a blacksmith shop and has built some amazing things over the years like the wagon for the Nevada Day Parade. He's such a gentleman. He always holds the door for me and holds my purse for me. He would reach and take the moon for me. I love him very much."

After working 23 years as a carpenter and chief building inspector in Sacramento, he retired to form his own business firm, Elmer Larsen Building Consultant.

"I was asked if I would like to be the chief building inspector, but I told my boss that I did not qualify. He said again, would I like the job, and I said yes. He had the city manager change the qualifications to fit me, as I did not have a engineering degree. Then I became the chief building inspector … it took five people to replace me (after I retired). That made me feel good," said Larsen.

Larsen moved with his wife Carrol and family to Carson City in 2003. In retirement, Larsen went back to his natural talent with carpentry and woodwork. He created many memorable pieces like the aforementioned chuck wagon for the Nevada Day Parade, his own beautiful gazebo and back deck in his yard, and a truly amazing wood bar top created with more than 3,000 pieces of hardwood.

To celebrate all of Larsen's achievements and milestones, his many family and friends got together on March 31 at the Gold Dust West for a surprise 90th birthday party.

"It was one of the most wonderful things that's happened to me. I had a lot of old friends there, it was amazing. It was a lot of people. I felt totally special. But I knew that we were having a party, so I wasn't very surprised. I'm getting another party in Sacramento with my son next week too, so I get two birthday parties," said Larsen.