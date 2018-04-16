A marquee event for Carson High

Carson High School celebrated the installation of its brand new digital marquee Monday, thanks to its partnership with Greater Nevada Credit Union.

School officials and representatives from Greater Nevada Credit Union gathered at the high school Monday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Greater Nevada Credit Union donated more than $26,000 for the school to buy a new animated sign that stands in front of the school.

"When technology changes and the school is looking to update their sign, we support the students so it made sense to help (get) the sign refreshed," said Kerstin Plemel, vice president of marketing for Greater Nevada Credit Union.

Greater Nevada Credit Union and Carson High School have had a two-decade long partnership, with the former providing support to students in a number of ways from sponsoring their annual Shark Tank competition, to building the Greater Nevada Credit Union Education Branch inside the school. The bank was the organization who put in the original animated sign at the school.

"We have been so happy with our long-time partnership…we are always looking for many ways to support the school because we believe in what they do," said Wally Murray, president of Greater Nevada Credit Union.

The animated sign — which sits on Saliman Road in front of the high school — was getting old and only worked sometimes at best, said Principal Tasha Fuson. The costs for the school were too great for them to keep the old sign.

"It is amazing, that sign has not worked well since I became principal here four years ago, it was spotty at best and hard to see," Fuson said. "We tried to see what the repair estimates would be and it was beyond viable repair so we were really considering pulling it down and putting up another less expensive one and that is when Greater Nevada Credit Union came to the rescue and said 'We can help fix it up.'"

The new sign will be brighter, more colorful and more visible for motorists to see from the roadway, as it stands at the entrance of Carson High.

"With the installation of this new digital marquee, Carson High School will be better able to communicate events to students, parents and the community," said Superintendent Richard Stokes. "We have greatly appreciated all the support from Greater Nevada Credit Union and look forward to a continued relationship."