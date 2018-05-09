Aces win as Reno celebrates 150th birthday

RENO — Cody Decker hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 6-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.

Greater Nevada Field drew a large crowd as the city of Reno celebrated its 150th birthday with Gov. Brian Sandoval and other local officials on hand.

The home run by Decker started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Aces a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run single and Anthony Vasquez scored on a force out.

The Aces tacked on another run in the fourth when Anthony Recker hit a solo home run.

Albuquerque missed a scoring opportunity in the seventh, when Jordan Patterson struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Reno left-hander Vasquez (3-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brett Oberholtzer (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings. Jimmie Sherfy recorded his seventh save of the season.

The Isotopes squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Isotopes, Josh Fuentes singled four times, scoring two runs.