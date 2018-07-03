ACLU claiming lack of transparency in Nevada execution plan

LAS VEGAS — An advocacy group wants a state court to order prison officials to reveal the drug regimen and plans for the scheduled lethal injection next week of the first inmate to be executed in Nevada since 2006.

A prisons official responded Tuesday that an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit will be moot, because the execution protocol is due to be made public by the end of the day.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina says state law only requires the information to be released a week ahead of time.

The ACLU isn't asking a judge to stop the scheduled July 11 execution of Scott Dozier.

But ACLU lawyer Amy Rose says time is short and the public deserves answers to questions about the safety and legality of the execution plan.