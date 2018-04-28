Adams Hub takeover on Carson City supervisors’ agenda

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will vote on taking over the Adams Hub from the Hop & Mae Adams Foundation.

The foundation has offered Carson City a $1,128,570 grant, consisting of the donation of a three-year lease on the downtown building equaling $176,190 annually, and a $600,000 grant over the same period to fund the Special Library Services Program for Economic Development.

The grant will pay for a business development manager position, which will be moved from the city manager's office and overseen by the Carson City library director, who will report to the supervisors quarterly and manage the Business Incubator Fund created for the $600,000 grant.

The initial plan for the program, according to the staff report, includes review of business retention, workforce development and business incubator needs, and to develop strategic goals with measurable metrics.

The board will also vote whether to enter into a contingency fee agreement with Eglet Prince law firm to sue manufacturers and distributors of opioids for monetary damages.

The money recovered would be for the city's costs of dealing with the opioid epidemic, which the law firm maintains was precipitated by the actions of drug makers and sellers.

The city's fee would be 25 percent of recovered money.

The Las Vegas firm made a presentation at the supervisors' April 5 meeting and the board directed staff to weigh the pros and cons of proceeding with it and report back.

The board will also vote to renumber and readdress the Bella Lago Apartment complex at 1600 Airport Road due to an inadequate numbering system; to reorganize the Community Development department by eliminating the positions of office specialist and special projects planner and creating the new position of associate planner; and to accept the Cultural Commission's annual report and work plan.

The supervisors will also decide whether to name Nancy Paulson, deputy city manager, as interim city manager starting June 3.

At the board's April 19 meeting, Mayor Bob Crowell announced Nick Marano, the current city manager, wasn't going to renew his contract expiring on June 2.