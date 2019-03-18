Admission to Nevada State Museum free Tuesday

Admission to the Nevada State Museum is free on Tuesday to celebrate the 2019 Nevada Museum Showcase.

The showcase features museums from all the over state.

"The Nevada Museum Showcase highlights the depth and diversity of Nevada's museums," said Peter Barton, administrator of the Nevada Division of Museums and History. "From general history to children's museums to local historical societies and theme-specific museums, the range of experiences and learning opportunities are endless."

Museums scheduled to participate include Lost City Museum, the National Atomic Testing Museum, Fort Churchill State Historic Park and Buckland Station, Nevada Historical Society, Wilbur D. May Museum, the W.M. Keck Earth Science and Mineral Engineering Museum, Northeastern Nevada Museum and the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Museums will host booths throughout the Nevada State Museum with information and hands-on activities, and Coin Press No. 1 will be in operation all day.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the museum is located at 600 N. Carson St.