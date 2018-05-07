Alberta, Nevada pair up on drones

Nevada has a new partner in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles — the Canadian province of Alberta.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley signed a memorandum of understanding this weekend during the North American Governors and premiers Summit in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"Together we can work to tackle challenges related to the safe integration f unmanned aerial systems into our airspaces," said Notley.

She said that will open up significant commercial and industrial market opportunities in areas ranging from energy to agriculture and the environment.

Sandoval said combining the expertise from Nevada and Alberta "offers significant potential for growth and innovation across industries." He said the collaboration offers benefits for all Albertans and Nevadans.

Alberta has strong expertise in development of unmanned systems and is home to one of Canada's two UAV test ranges. Nevada is also regarded as a leader in the industry. The state is one of six federal Aviation Administration UAV test sites.