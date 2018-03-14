Alcohol compliance checks on Friday in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is conducting a compliance check throughout the community on Friday,

Minor decoys will be sent into local businesses in Carson City that serve alcohol using their real IDs and attempt to purchase alcohol.

"We will be focusing on business checking identification properly and denying the sale of alcohol to minors," said Deputy Jarrod Adams."A common mistake people make is not calculating the age correctly when checking identification."

He said to remember anyone buying alcohol must be born on or before the date of purchase in 1997, making them 21 years old.

"Our goal is to have 100 percent compliance," Adams said. "We want our town's youth to remain safe and sober this St. Patrick's Day weekend."

The checks are designed to keep juveniles safe and businesses in compliance with county and state laws. For any questions, contact Jarrod Adams at jadams@carson.org.