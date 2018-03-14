Alcohol compliance checks on Friday in Carson City
March 14, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is conducting a compliance check throughout the community on Friday,
Minor decoys will be sent into local businesses in Carson City that serve alcohol using their real IDs and attempt to purchase alcohol.
"We will be focusing on business checking identification properly and denying the sale of alcohol to minors," said Deputy Jarrod Adams."A common mistake people make is not calculating the age correctly when checking identification."
He said to remember anyone buying alcohol must be born on or before the date of purchase in 1997, making them 21 years old.
"Our goal is to have 100 percent compliance," Adams said. "We want our town's youth to remain safe and sober this St. Patrick's Day weekend."
The checks are designed to keep juveniles safe and businesses in compliance with county and state laws. For any questions, contact Jarrod Adams at jadams@carson.org.
Trending In: Local
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson High School students to participate in Walk Out Day Wednesday
- Two Carson Valley ranches added to state historic places
- Carson City health inspections for March 9
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- 5 Fallon men compete in Fallon’s 11th DWTS
- Stealing the show: 5 local women compete in Fallon’s annual dance contest